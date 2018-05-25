Image copyright Facebook Image caption Stefan Zait was attacked in broad daylight in Ardglass

A 20-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 45-year-old Stefan Zait in Ardglass, County Down.

Mr Zait suffered serious head injuries in an assault on Tuesday morning.

The Romanian national died of his injuries on Thursday and police launched a murder investigation.

The accused is due to appear in court on Saturday. A 50-year-old man and 53-year-old woman arrested on Friday remain in custody.

A 40-year-old woman who was being questioned has been released unconditionally.

Image caption Mr Zait worked at Ardglass harbour

A 23-year-old man was released on bail on Thursday.

Mr Zait was attacked between 10:30 BST and 11:00 BST near the Downpatrick Road and Strangford Road in the village.

He had been living in Northern Ireland for six years and worked on fishing vessels in Ardglass harbour.

Police said Mr Zait's family had been left "devastated" by his death.