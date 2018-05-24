Image caption Karl Heaney died in the crash on the A1

A 27-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle crash on the main Newry to Belfast road.

Karl Heaney, from Warrenpoint, County Down, died in the crash on the A1 between Banbridge and Dromore at about 22:30 BST on Wednesday.

Mr Heaney was the driver of one of the cars involved in the crash.

The driver of the other car, a 32-year-old man, has been arrested along with a 30-year-old woman who was driving a third vehicle.

They were arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences.

The A1 road has reopened after being closed for several hours in the early hours of Thursday morning.