The use of public transport in Northern Ireland is at its highest level in 20 years, Translink has said.

Trips by fare-paying passengers increased for the second year in a row last year to 81 million. Rail passengers reached 15 million - the highest in 50 years.

Overall, passenger numbers are up by over three million.

Translink Group chief executive Chris Conway said the results were "very encouraging".

"It shows investing in our public transport infrastructure is right for our customers and is delivering on the ambition of the NI Executive draft programme for government to increase the use of public transport.

"There are many exciting projects underway such as Glider, the iconic new mode of travel coming to Belfast in September, new ticketing that will transform how we buy our travel, new transport hubs and a new station in Portrush which will play a key role in the 148th Open next year.

"We believe people are becoming 'smarter' travellers as there is increasing discontent with the daily commute."