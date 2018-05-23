County Fermanagh: Mechanic dies in accident at garage
23 May 2018
An apprentice mechanic has died in an accident at a garage in County Fermanagh.
It is understood the man was killed while working on a tractor in a workshop in the Boho Road near Enniskillen on Tuesday.
The death is not being treated as suspicious.
The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) says it is aware of an incident and is making enquiries.
Police confirmed they attended the scene of a sudden death.