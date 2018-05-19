Image caption The PSNI is investigating the attacks

A 33-year-old man who was questioned by police on suspicion of racially motivated criminal damage has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

His arrest followed attacks on houses belonging to families from India and Pakistan in Banbridge.

The incidents are being treated as hate crimes.

Windows were smashed and a car windscreen damaged at a house on Cline Road at about 23:50 BST on Thursday.

About an hour later, white paint was thrown over the front of a house at Underwood Terrace and windows smashed.

A mother and her three young children at home at the Underwood property were not injured, but were left shocked by the attack.

Three men were inside at the Cline Road property at the time of the attack.