Image caption Daisy Hill has the sixth busiest ED in Northern Ireland but has had staffing problems

A hospital that was at risk of losing its 24-hour emergency department (ED) is to get an initial £1.65m investment to help fund urgent and emergency care.

Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry, County Down, is to receive funding for a package of measures, including strengthening the workforce.

A new admissions and assessment unit will be established alongside the ED.

It will provide telephone advice to GPs and paramedics and will also allow some elderly patients to bypass the ED.

The investment package announced on Monday includes an initial £650,000 this year from the Department of Health's health and social care transformation fund.

It also includes £1m in capital funding from the Southern Health and Social Care Trust.

The admissions and assessment unit will be used to diagnose elderly patients who, although they may be frail or very ill, could be treated more appropriately in a non-emergency setting.

The aim is that they will be assessed and admitted, or discharged, on the same day, without them having to enter a pressurised ED environment, similar to a system already in place in other trusts.

It is also hoped that when family doctors are given better access to specialist advice, there will be a reduction in the number of patients admitted to hospital beds via GP referrals.

Public outcry

It follows a report aimed at creating "sustainable" future healthcare provision in the Newry and Mourne area.

The report proposed a wide range of changes to hospital infrastructure, staffing and social care in order to relieve pressure on emergency care services.

Known as the Pathfinder Project, it was launched last year after a public outcry over the threatened closure of Daisy Hill's 24-hour ED.

Image caption Protests were held in support of keeping round-the-clock emergency services at Daisy Hill

In March 2017 the Southern Health and Social Care Trust, which runs the hospital, warned the service was vulnerable due to "a lack of senior medical cover" at night which could put patient safety at risk.

Like many UK health authorities, the trust has experienced problems recruiting and retaining senior staff, particularly those in emergency medicine.

Workload pressures, anti-social hours and a lack of resources have deterred many medical graduates from choosing to work in EDs.

'Growing population'

Public protest meetings followed the announcement, with campaigners expressing fears that a temporary suspension of 24-hour cover could become permanent.

After a regional summit on the issue, health professionals undertook an assessment of "unscheduled care" requirements in the Newry and Mourne area.

In May 2017, they concluded that the continued presence of a 24-hour ED in Newry "was justified" - based on clinical need and the area's projected population growth.

According to their figures, Newry and Mourne's population is predicted to rise by 18% over the next two decades, compared to a Northern Ireland average of 8%.

This projected growth is most significant among the older population, with the number of over-65s predicted to increase by 82% in Newry by 2039, while for Northern Ireland as a whole the figure is 64%.

Image caption Hundreds of people attended public meetings about the future of Newry's ED last year

The Daisy Hill Hospital Pathfinder Group was set up to develop proposals to ensure "sustainable" emergency healthcare in the area.

The group was chaired by Dr Anne Marie Telford, a public health doctor who has worked in the trust for more than 20 years, with input from several medical organisations and community representatives.

She published the group's final report in December 2017, which recommended a total investment of £6m.

The Department of Health told BBC News NI it "fully endorsed" the Pathfinder Report including the investment plan for the hospital.

A spokeswoman said the department had only been allocated a one year budget to fund health and social care services in Northern Ireland.

Asked about the possibility of the full £6m being made available in the future the spokeswoman said: "Further investment to continue the implementation of the pathfinder report is therefore dependent upon the resources allocated to the department in future years by ministers."

Long-term plan

Southern Trust chief executive Shane Devlin said: "We are delighted that today investment to support urgent care in the Newry and Mourne area has been confirmed by the department. This is the first stage of a viable long-term plan.

"All of us involved in the Pathfinder process wanted the same thing - a service that would be sustainable for years to come."

Department of Health permanent secretary Richard Pengelly said: "Great credit and thanks must go to the Pathfinder Group, and to the workforce and community representatives who have helped make this happen."

Image copyright Southern Health Trust Image caption The final report recommended wide-ranging measures to help sustain emergency care

Although Daisy Hill's problems were exacerbated by staff shortages - and the report recommends a substantial increase in recruitment - that is only part of the story.

Job applicants

Dr Telford stated in the report that "sustaining a robust ED service is interdependent on the quality of the services which surround it".

"A survey of ED doctors in Northern Ireland who are training to become consultants demonstrated that it is those factors that most influence their decisions on job applications.

"They wish to work on reasonable rotas and in hospitals that have appropriate supporting infrastructure," the report stated.