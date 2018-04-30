Image caption The bomb was found during a series of searches in Drumrallagh

Three men, including one in his late-70s, are still being questioned by police after a bomb was found in Strabane.

Police discovered the device at a house in the Drumrallagh estate on Sunday.

It followed a series of searches which, police said, were in "response to violent dissident republican activity".

Ten homes were evacuated in a security alert after police found the bomb. Army technical officers made it safe and took it away for examination.

The men, aged 43, 45 and 77 were arrested at the scene under the Terrorism Act and were taken to Belfast for questioning.

Supt Gordon McCalmont said the device was "designed to kill".

He said it could have caused "serious harm" and families in the area were in danger.

"It's beyond belief that terrorists have stored a bomb in the heart of their community.

"I would like to thank the residents for their patience," he added.