Image caption Army bomb officers were called to a house in Creeslough Court in Lenadoon on Wednesday night

A Sinn Féin councillor has condemned a bomb attack in west Belfast as "reckless".

Army bomb officers were called to a house in Creeslough Court in Lenadoon at about 20:00 GMT on Wednesday after reports of a small explosion.

It was a "viable pipe bomb type device", and a number of items have been removed for further examination.

The explosion occurred at the back of the house. No damage was caused and there were no reports of any injuries.

Sinn Féin councillor Arder Carson described the explosion as a "a dangerous reckless attack on a home and community".

"There is no justification for such an attack in what is a built-up community, which has young families, older people and people with disabilities who were put at risk," he said.

Det Sgt Gardiner said: "Those responsible for this reckless attack showed blatant disregard for the occupants of the property and the local community.

"The overwhelming number of people in the community do not want this type of activity and we, as a police service, will continue to work to bring those responsible before the courts."