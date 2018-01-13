Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Liam Neeson: "There is a bit of a witch hunt happening"

Ballymena-born actor Liam Neeson has said the Hollywood sexual harassment scandal has sparked "a bit of a witch hunt".

Since early October, some of the biggest names in arts and entertainment have been caught up in the scandal.

Neeson, 65, was asked about the issue on RTE's The Late Late Show.

He said some people are "being suddenly accused of touching some girl's knee or something and suddenly they're being dropped from their programme".

Neeson said that he was "on the fence" about allegations levelled at Dustin Hoffman.

'Childhood stuff'

"When you're doing a play and you're with your family, other actors and technicians, you do silly things. You do silly things and it becomes superstitious. If you don't do it every night you think it's going to jinx the show," the Irish star said.

"I think Dustin Hoffman... I'm not saying I've done similar things like what he did. Apparently he touched a girl's breast and stuff, but it's childhood stuff."

Clockwise from top left: Ben Affleck, Dustin Hoffman, Steven Seagal, Ed Westwick, Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey have been caught up in the scandal

Last year, actress Anna Graham Hunter alleged Hoffman groped her and made inappropriate comments when she was a 17-year-old intern on the set of the 1985 TV movie Death Of A Salesman.

Playwright Cori Thomas accused him of exposing himself to her in a New York hotel room in 1980, when she was 16.

In response to Hunter's allegations, Hoffman issued a statement saying the incident "is not reflective of who I am".

On the Irish chat show, Neeson also defended US radio presenter and writer Garrison Keillor, who was dropped by Minnesota Public Radio last year over an allegation of "inappropriate behaviour".

Hollywood has been hit by a wave of sexual harassment and assault allegations following the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Neeson said of the #MeToo movement: "There is a movement happening and it's healthy and it's across every industry. The focus seems to be on Hollywood at the minute, but it's across every industry."

His comments came after stars wore black at the Golden Globes to protest against sexual misconduct in Hollywood.