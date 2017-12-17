Image caption Damage to the house following in the incident on Jameson Street

A man has been injured following a disturbance at a house in south Belfast.

It happened shortly before 21:00 GMT on Saturday night on Jameson Street, off the Ormeau Road.

The 34-year-old was taken to hospital but it is thought his injuries are not life threatening.

Two windows were also damaged at the house. South Belfast MLA Clare Bailey said it had been a frightening experience for residents.

"The police had the street cordoned off and would not confirm what had happened but said that it was a serious incident and that they are still gathering evidence," she said.

"A lot of the residents in the street are pretty badly shaken up."