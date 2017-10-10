Image copyright Daily Mirror

A tragedy in Larne dominates the front pages.

The headlines are given over to the death of a man in his Seacourt estate home on Monday, which police are treating as suspicious.

The papers name the man as 56-year-old Laurence Shaw. The News Letter quotes East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson, who expresses his sympathies to the family.

"I think police are treating this as murder," he said, but added that police had not commented on a motive.

"Murdered and his home set on fire," reports the Daily Mirror, while the Belfast Telegraph reports that the death is the "third tragedy" to hit the family.

John Shaw, who found his brother's body, tells the paper that the family's uncle had been murdered by the UDA in 1993 and another brother lost his life in a car accident in 1978.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption James McClean scored the crucial winner to give the Republic victory over Wales in Cardiff

Only the Irish News' front page demurs from the Larne tragedy, leading with the Republic of Ireland's win against Wales on Monday.

The boys in green won 1-0 and secured a World Cup play-off spot. Manager Martin O'Neill says he's "proud of the players".

He praises James McClean's winning goal, which was set up by midfielder Jeff Hendrick.

The paper also reports on a "twitter spat" over the McGurk's bar bombing.

Image caption The loyalist paramilitary attack at McGurk's Bar in Belfast killed 15 people in December, 1971

The daughter of one of the victims called on former minister John Taylor to apologise for comments made shortly after the north Belfast blast.

Pat Irvine's mother Kathleen was killed in the 1971 bombing.

However the paper says Lord Kilclooney "refused to apologise" for his statement in the seventies," telling Ms Irvine: "You do yourself disservice and lose sympathy."

Away from the front pages, the Belfast Telegraph has some good news for the couple whose wedding plans were thrown into disarray.

Makiko Takeoka, from Japan, was refused a visa to travel to Northern Ireland to marry fiancé Ciaran Doole, from Belfast.

The couple claimed it was because Mr Doole holds an Irish passport.

However the paper reports that the Home Office has now made a U-turn on the decision and are free to wed.

Holyland parking

Are residents winning ground in the war between commuters and residents in the Holyland?

The Belfast Telegraph reports that a new parking scheme to "stop commuters leaving their cars in residential areas all day" is to start at the end of the month.

There will be a mix of residents' parking spaces and "pay-and-display" zones. The scheme is believed to be the first of its kind in the city.

DUP councillor Graham Craig tells the paper while he welcomes it, he will be evaluating the "impact on other local areas".

Getting out of Belfast, and an Anglican congregation in County Londonderry is marking 600 years since the foundations of its site were put in place.

The News Letter reports that St John the Baptist church in Ballyrashane, which pre-dates the Reformation, has been a "constant" throughout centuries of change.

Reverend Amanda Adams told the paper that the then Roman Catholic parish had its first priest in 1417.

In an evening service to mark the centuries, the congregation heard how the Reformation brought change.

Worship moved from Latin to English with hymns being heard for the first time. The current building was built in 1825.

Wildlife

Image copyright William Allen Image caption Golden lion tamarin by William Allen - the winner of the primate heroes category

And finally - the papers are full of colourful pictures of moody meerkats, laid-back lions and pensive primates.

It's all part of Belfast Zoo's annual photography competition.

The competition, which has been running for 34 years, "challenges budding and amateur photographers to creatively photograph the animals and scenes of the zoo".

By the looks of some of the pictures, this year's entrants certainly have the koalafications.