Image caption Mr Colwell was driving a stolen car when he was shot

A policeman has told an inquest into the death of a man shot dead by police 11 years ago that he had to jump out of the way of an out of control car.

Steven Colwell, 23, originally from the Shankill area of Belfast, was shot dead by police on 16 April 2006.

He failed to stop at a checkpoint in Ballynahinch, County Down.

Four young men and two young women were in the silver BMW, which was stolen earlier that morning during a burglary in Downpatrick.

Image caption The BMW was stolen in Downpatrick earlier that morning.

The witness, referred to as 'Officer P' was granted anonymity at the inquest and gave his evidence from behind a curtain.

The inquest heard how the officer and two colleagues responded to reports that a stolen car may have been heading towards Ballynahinch.

As they were setting up a checkpoint on Church Street, the stolen BMW appeared.

The policeman said he then heard "revving" and "tyres squealing" as the stolen car attempted a u-turn.

He said when the car couldn't complete the u-turn, it "smashed" into a another car and he had to "jump out of the way".

'Sounds of shots alarming'

The witness said he shouted loudly to the occupants: "Stop the car, get out of the car."

He then saw a colleague in a firing position, shouting a similar warning.

The policeman told the inquest that he "had no intention to fire" but then he "heard two shots fired".

'Very hostile'

When the passengers got out of the car he noticed a police colleague with a casualty.

He said the victim had a chest wound and there was blood on the green and white jersey he was wearing.

'Officer P' said two male occupants who got out of the stolen car were "very hostile".

He also told the inquest that a colleague was physically sick in the police station after returning from the scene of the shooting.

'Officer P' has now completed his evidence-in-chief and will return to the inquest on 25 September 2017, when he will be cross-examined by lawyers, including the legal team representing Stephen Colwell's family.

The inquest continues.