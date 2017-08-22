Image copyright Kenneth Allen/CC Geograph Image caption Heavy rain could lead to some localised flooding

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain across many parts of Northern Ireland.

The warning is in force and valid until 22:00 BST on Tuesday.

Heavy thundery downpours are developing and causing isolated flooding, disrupting travel on roads in some areas.

The downpours will ease early on Tuesday night, with County Antrim last to see the rain clear.

Not all areas are seeing heavy downpours with some places set to avoid the worst of the rain.

Met Éireann has issued weather warnings for thunder across the whole island. A heavy rain warning is also in force for Connaught, along with counties Monaghan, Cavan and Donegal.