Image copyright Press Eye Image caption A 45-year-old man was arrested at the scene

A man arrested over a killing in Lurgan at the weekend has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

It is understood the 45-year-old was being questioned about the murder of his twin brother and that both men are originally from Lithuania.

The death, which happened at a flat on Victoria Street, was reported to police shortly after 14:15 BST on Sunday.

The 45-year-old man was arrested at the scene.