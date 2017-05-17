Northern Ireland

Ronan Kerr: Two men questioned over PSNI officer killing released

  • 17 May 2017
Ronan Kerr Image copyright PSNI

Two men who were being questioned over the 2011 murder of a police officer have been released unconditionally.

Constable Ronan Kerr, 25, was killed by a booby-trap car bomb in Omagh in County Tyrone on 2 April six years ago.

The attack was carried out by dissident republicans.

A 27-year-old man was arrested in Omagh and a 40-year-old man was brought into police custody from prison.

They were questioned under the Terrorism Act in connection with the murder but were released on Wednesday evening.

