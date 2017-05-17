Ronan Kerr: Two men questioned over PSNI officer killing released
- 17 May 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men who were being questioned over the 2011 murder of a police officer have been released unconditionally.
Constable Ronan Kerr, 25, was killed by a booby-trap car bomb in Omagh in County Tyrone on 2 April six years ago.
The attack was carried out by dissident republicans.
A 27-year-old man was arrested in Omagh and a 40-year-old man was brought into police custody from prison.
They were questioned under the Terrorism Act in connection with the murder but were released on Wednesday evening.