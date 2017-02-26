Image caption The man is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday morning

A man who was arrested after a car was stolen with two young children inside has been charged with kidnapping and a range of other offences.

The incident happened in Boucher Crescent in south Belfast on Saturday, when a woman got out of the car and a man jumped in and drove off.

Members of the public managed to stop the car and the children were unharmed.

The man, who is 35, is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday morning.

He has also been charged with aggravated vehicle taking causing injury, common assault, and driving when unfit through drink or drugs.

The man is further accused of failing to provide a specimen of breath for preliminary test, failing to provide specimen when driving unfit and driving without a licence or insurance.