Two police officers have been injured after their car was hit by a suspected stolen car in Newtownards, County Down.

It happened as police responded to a report of a domestic incident in Donaghadee shortly after 23:00 GMT on Friday.

They spotted a car believed to have been involved travelling on the Movilla Road into Newtownards but it failed to stop when signalled to do so. It hit the police car a number of times before driving off.

It was discovered a short time later in Drumhirk Avenue in the town.

A 26-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences. They were later released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Police said the two officers suffered non-life threatening injuries during the incident.