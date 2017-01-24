Image copyright Invest NI Image caption FinTrU works with investment banks and other financial institutions

A UK financial services firm is to create 160 jobs in an expansion of its Belfast office.

The company, FinTrU, works with investment banks and other financial institutions.

One hundred of the new jobs are described as graduate roles.

FinTrU said the positions will pay a combined £4.2m in salaries and the posts will be created over the next five years.

Invest NI, which is offering more than £1m in grants, said the move "underlines the confidence in Northern Ireland as an investment location".

The company's Belfast operation, based at the Gasworks site in the city centre, opened in 2014.

Darragh McCarthy, FinTrU's chief executive, said: "The supply of talent in Northern Ireland, particularly at graduate level, is impressive.

"It makes this region a highly attractive location to grow our company."

Once completed, the expansion will bring the size of FinTrU's Northern Ireland workforce to around 250.

The company has its headquarters in London.