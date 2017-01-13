Image copyright Shauna McCloskey Image caption Shauna McCloskey took this photo in the Sperrins

Snow in parts of Northern Ireland is causing difficult driving conditions, some disruption to train and bus networks, and school closures.

The Met Office issued yellow "be aware" weather warnings for wind and snow.

Newtownhamilton High School, Carnalbanagh Primary School, St Joseph's Primary School, Bessbrook and Cortamlet Primary School are closed.

Transport NI advises motorists to "exercise caution, especially when travelling on untreated roads".

It has salted roads on its scheduled network.

Road temperatures have dropped below freezing with a resultant ice hazard in addition to snow, especially on untreated roads.

The Met Office warning is in place for Counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Londonderry and Tyrone until midnight.

Snow showers from the north-west spread across the entire province overnight with accumulations greater on high ground, but showers have reduced this morning.

Transport NI had been expecting to deal with 1-3cm of snow at "low levels" and about 3-6cm in higher ground.

In County Armagh, black ice caused difficulties on roads in Lurgan and Portadown, while in County Antrim, the Upper Carneal Road in Larne was closed due to dangerous driving conditions.

Translink says snow is causing disruption to some Ulsterbus services. The following routes are affected:

Ulsterbus 32H to Shimna College - Cancelled due to adverse weather

Ulsterbus 42 is not operating at the moment

Service 44H will not operate this morning

Services to Keady have been badly disrupted

The Carncullagh Road between Dervock and Stranocum will not be serviced on Friday, affecting the 178 school service

Banbridge Academy and Dromore High School services are subject to delays and diversions

Service 85H not operating from Eskra 0810 and Seskinore 0819 (to Omagh)

Service 18H

Service 171 will not serve Liscolman until further notice.

Some London-bound passengers at Belfast City Airport also faced disruption, as Flybe's 17:35 GMT flight to London City Airport was cancelled on Thursday evening.

The National Trust said Springhill in County Londonderry and the Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge in County Antrim were closed on Thursday as a result of the weather.

