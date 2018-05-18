Renewable Heat Incentive Northern Ireland (RHI)
NI officials not warned of boiler 'gaming'
RHI inquiry hears a warning on potential exploitation of public funds was not shared with NI officials
- 18 May 2018
Boiler bids 'more than double' estimation
More than double the number of RHI boilers were applied for in 2015 than officials expected, inquiry hears.
- 8 May 2018
Q&A: What is the RHI Inquiry?
As the public inquiry into the botched Renewable Heat Incentive scheme begins, BBC News NI outlines what you need to know.
- 7 November 2017
Is RHI an insight into everyday Stormont?
After almost 60 days of evidence the RHI inquiry has taken the public behind the scenes at Stormont.
- 19 April 2018
Need-to-know guide: The RHI scheme
BBC News NI answers commonly asked questions about the Renewable Heat Incentive scandal.
- 7 November 2017
Bell to 'tell the truth' on heating scheme
- 15 December 2016
RHI 'not for benefit of DUP voters'
- 19 April 2018
Foster says note-taking claim 'nonsense'
- 18 April 2018
RHI paper 'not sent to advantage cousin'
- 17 April 2018
Foster 'wrote blank cheque' for RHI scheme
- 16 April 2018
Foster led 'dysfunctional department'
- 13 April 2018
Arlene Foster 'regrets' over RHI fallout
- 12 April 2018
Spad denies keeping RHI scheme open
- 11 April 2018
RHI boiler 'earned £35k in one year'
- 10 April 2018
RHI official's Foster assumption 'wrong'
- 23 March 2018
Paisley 'lobbied' for RHI application
- 15 March 2018
Official denies causing RHI scheme spike
- 21 March 2018
Watchdog concerned by RHI meeting claims
- 14 March 2018
'Two versions' of RHI meeting minutes
- 14 March 2018
Minutes not taken to frustrate FOIs
- 14 March 2018
RHI 'whistleblower' would take same actions
- 9 February 2018
Civil servants 'want to spread RHI blame'
- 8 February 2018
Poultry farmer feels 'conned' over RHI
- 7 February 2018
Foster RHI letter subject of 'innuendo'
- 6 February 2018
Civil servants 'furious' at RHI costs
- 31 January 2018
Boiler owners to lodge court appeal
- 31 January 2018
RHI mistakes 'could be repeated'
- 30 January 2018
RHI economist 'did not see false economy'
- 26 January 2018
RHI economist says scheme was 'beyond him'
- 25 January 2018
RHI scheme communication 'dangerous'
- 24 January 2018
Lawyer warned of weaknesses in RHI scheme
- 11 January 2018
Cash-for-ash cost controls removed twice
- 9 January 2018
Foster's RHI inquiry date brought forward
- 8 January 2018
Inquiry hears RHI decision was 'weird'
- 21 December 2017
RHI boiler owners lose payment cut case
- 21 December 2017
Scheme 'cost £300m more than alternative'
- 20 December 2017
Foster 'should have been told RHI costs'
- 18 December 2017
Missing RHI flaw 'doesn't look too clever'
- 19 December 2017
'Opportunity missed' to close RHI loophole
- 8 December 2017
Foster not told of hike in RHI costs
- 7 December 2017
Cash-for-ash mistakes ‘a perfect storm’
- 6 December 2017
RHI official 'raised staff shortage risk'
- 5 December 2017
RHI consultants 'reputation is at stake'
- 1 December 2017
'My team should have noticed RHI flaw'
- 30 November 2017
Officials 'not told of RHI restrictions'
- 29 November 2017
No evidence of 'senior hand' in RHI scheme
- 28 November 2017
Many knew RHI 'was too good to be true'
- 17 November 2017
Foster to be quizzed over RHI assumptions
- 16 November 2017
Concerns over abuse of UK energy scheme
- 15 November 2017
NI's need for own energy scheme questioned
- 14 November 2017
'Conspiracy of silence' around RHI scheme
- 10 November 2017
DUP advisers 'stopped RHI decisions'
- 9 November 2017
Foster 'wanted RHI launched without delay'
- 8 November 2017
RHI scheme 'struck at democracy's heart'
- 7 November 2017
Assembly 'has power to cut RHI tariffs'
- 12 October 2017
RHI 'not meant to subsidise poultry farms'
- 9 October 2017
RHI claimants 'repaid costs within year'
- 11 October 2017
RHI projected overspend 'flawed'
- 5 October 2017
RHI officials 'showed crass incompetence'
- 4 October 2017
RHI public inquiry hearings delayed
- 18 September 2017
Legal challenge over RHI power plant
- 8 September 2017
Extension sought to RHI cost-cutting plan
- 16 August 2017
RHI boiler inspections to get under way
- 15 August 2017
Plan to inspect all RHI boilers 'shelved'
- 30 June 2017
Criminal case ban on RHI inquiry evidence
- 26 June 2017
RHI legal challenge delayed till Autumn
- 6 June 2017
Full list of RHI payments published
- 24 May 2017
Poultry "clean bill of health" in RHI audit
- 17 May 2017
RHI boiler owner naming challenge fails
- 16 May 2017
RHI boiler inspection plan hits setback
- 8 May 2017
Autumn target for RHI inquiry evidence
- 27 April 2017
RHI firms 'folding' due to subsidy cut
- 6 April 2017
RHI firms named by economy department
- 16 March 2017
RHI inquiry will take at least six months
- 9 March 2017
Heating scheme sites to be inspected
- 7 March 2017
RHI companies can be named, judge rules
- 1 March 2017
Top Stormont job in limbo over RHI saga
- 27 February 2017
'Nothing capricious' in RHI names plan
- 24 February 2017
RHI firms used as 'political football'
- 22 February 2017
RHI dominates leaders' debate
- 16 February 2017
Dormant firms claim against RHI scheme
- 16 February 2017
Attorney general may challenge RHI scheme
- 9 February 2017
Farmers asked for delay to RHI changes
- 7 February 2017
O'Neill defends her role promoting RHI
- 30 January 2017
DUP MLA offers up her bank statements
- 25 January 2017
Councillors vote for RHI public inquiry
- 4 January 2017
SF: Foster's position could be 'untenable'
- 3 January 2017
Foster asked banks to support RHI scheme
- 30 December 2016
RHI scandal 'to cost NI taxpayers £490m'
- 23 December 2016
Foster 'victim of heat scheme witch hunt'
- 14 December 2016
Minister details RHI inquiry plans
RHI firms can challenge plan to name them
- 27 January 2017
RHI 'suspected fraud' could cost £2.5m
- 25 January 2017
Retired judge to chair RHI public inquiry
- 24 January 2017
Judge stops naming of RHI boiler owners
- 24 January 2017
As it happened: Stormont's RHI inquiry
Social media reaction to RHI debacle
- 16 December 2016
Foster adviser 'will be cleared' over RHI
- 27 January 2017
DUP 'industry interests stopped RHI scrutiny'
- 17 January 2017
Speaker denies party political motivation
- 13 January 2017
RHI plan to go before assembly on Monday
- 13 January 2017
Payments suspended on 33 RHI boilers
- 13 January 2017
Deputy First Minister McGuinness resigns
- 10 January 2017
Foster 'comfortable' with Sinn Féin plan
- 6 January 2017
RHI boiler owners opposed to being named
- 4 January 2017
RHI investigation terms insufficient - SF
- 4 January 2017
Farmers' union 'warned of RHI spike'
- 3 January 2017
Advisers 'pressurised minister' in scandal
- 16 December 2016
Pressure mounts for RHI public inquiry
- 16 December 2016
'Critical information' email released
- 20 December 2016
'Concerns recognised' over RHI statement
- 20 December 2016
Sinn Féin 'will back RHI inquiry in 2017'
- 19 December 2016
No-confidence vote in first minister fails
- 19 December 2016
Reaction to Jonathan Bell RHI revelations
- 16 December 2016
Assembly recalled to discuss RHI
- 14 December 2016
McGuinness calls on Foster to step aside
- 16 December 2016
In quotes: Reaction to the RHI scandal
- 14 December 2016
Heat scheme inquiry 'may call Foster'
- 13 December 2016
Botched scheme claimants set for checks
- 12 December 2016
Heat scheme £400m flaw found 'in minutes'
- 8 December 2016
Foster under fire over heating scheme
- 8 December 2016
DETI boss denies 'ducking responsibility'
- 30 November 2016
Energy scheme whistleblower 'ignored'
- 9 November 2016
RHI adds fuel to NI's satire fire
- 11 January 2017
My way or no way?
- 11 January 2017
