This article was first published on 1 November 2016 and should be treated as being dated 1 November 2016.

Image copyright Inpho Image caption Paddy Jackson has not been included in the 27-man Ireland squad to face New Zealand for what the IRFU described as 'personal reasons'

Two Ulster rugby players have been questioned by police about alleged sex offences.

Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding were two of three men questioned following an incident at a property in south Belfast on 28 June.

The arrests happened in June but details have just emerged.

Police said a file would be prepared for submission to the Public Prosecution Service.

Image copyright Inpho Image caption Stuart Olding was one of three men interviewed and released by the PSNI

Paddy Jackson, 24, was not included in the 27-man Ireland squad to face New Zealand this Saturday in Chicago for what an IRFU (Irish Rugby Football Union) press release described on Monday as "personal reasons".

Olding is currently out of action with a hip flexor injury.

Jackson has been capped for Ireland 16 times while centre Olding, 23, has played four times. The two Belfast men are established stars for Ulster Rugby and have played regularly this season.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said: "Police arrested two men aged 24 and one man aged 23 on Thursday 30 June in relation to a number of sexual offences, reported to have taken place at a property in south Belfast on 28 June.

"The men have been interviewed and released from custody. A file will be prepared for submission to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

"A fourth man aged 24, will be reported to the PPS in relation to this incident for perverting the course of justice."

Solicitors acting on behalf of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding released statements saying their clients rejected the allegations and had both co-operated fully with police.

Ulster Rugby also released a statement: "Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding have been assisting the PSNI with enquiries," it read.

"The players deny any wrongdoing and have not been charged with any offence. As no charges have been brought forward, it would be inappropriate to comment further."