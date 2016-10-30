Image copyright PressEye Image caption The 'Monster Mash' took place at Titanic Slipways in Belfast

Thousands of people attended Halloween celebrations in Belfast on Sunday evening.

Ghosts, ghouls and vampires gathered at Titanic Slipways for the 'Monster Mash' run by Belfast City Council.

This years theme was 'Movie Blockbusters' which included fire shows, craft workshops and fairground rides.

The evening ended with a large fireworks display accompanied by movie soundtracks.

Image copyright PressEye Image caption People dressed up to enjoy the show

Image caption The fireworks display was seen across the city skyline

Image copyright PressEye Image caption The theme of this years event was 'Movie Blockbusters'