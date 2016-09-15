Kinahan-Hutch feud: Man appears in court over murder of Gary Hutch
An Irish man in his 30s, arrested in Spain in connection with the murder of Gary Hutch, has appeared in court in the country.
The man, from Dublin, has been remanded in custody. Mr Hutch was shot dead in the area in September 2015.
His murder was one of eight deaths connected to a feud between the Kinahan and Hutch criminal gangs.
The man was arrested during searches by Irish and Spanish police investigating the Kinahan criminal gang.
The court proceedings in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol on Thursday were closed to the media.
The co-ordinated searches by police focused on six locations in Dublin and five on the Costa del Sol, including a yacht and a boxing gym linked to the Kinahans.
Police seized documents, including bank statements, computers, phones and about 23,000 euros (£19,570) in cash.
Spanish police joined more than 60 gardaí for searches in Tallaght, Clondalkin and Crumlin while officers from the Garda's Drugs and Organised Crime Unit were involved in the searches in Spain.