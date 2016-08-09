Image copyright Photo released by PSNI Image caption John Boreland, 46, was killed in a suspected shotgun attack on Sunday

A 42-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of a prominent loyalist in north Belfast has been released unconditionally.

John Boreland, a leading member of the Ulster Defence Association (UDA), a paramilitary group, was shot dead outside his home on Sunday night.

The 42-year-old was detained in the north of the city on Monday and was released on Tuesday night, police said.

They have called for calm and said they will increase patrols in the area.

Tensions among loyalist paramilitaries and criminality are among a number of lines of inquiry, detectives said.

But their early assessment is that this was not a sectarian murder.

'Close range'

The 46-year-old father-of-three was shot outside his flat in Sunningdale Gardens as he returned home just before 21:50 BST.



"He had just got out of his car when he was shot at close range a number of times," said the detective leading the investigation, Det Ch Insp Justyn Galloway.

"His injuries were such that he died at the scene."

Police believe a shotgun was used.

'Devastated'

"John Boreland was known to police," said Mr Galloway. "He had survived a previous attempt on his life in 2014 and had been warned by police about his safety within the past few months."

The victim was being mourned by his two sons and his daughter, his fiancée, his sister and his mother and father, said Mr Galloway.

He appealed to the public for help in compiling information about the last 24 hours of Mr Boreland's life.