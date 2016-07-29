Dessie Mee: Three released in inquiry over Newtownards man's death
Two men and a woman arrested in connection with the death of a County Down man have been released on bail pending further inquiries.
Dessie Mee, 45, died in hospital after an incident at an apartment on Regent Street in Newtownards on Tuesday night.
Police said he left the flat by an upstairs window but they did not know whether or not he had been pushed.
One of the men and the woman have been reported to prosecutors for class B drug possession.