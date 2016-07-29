Image copyright PSNI Image caption Newtownards man Dessie Mee died in hospital on Tuesday night

Two men and a woman arrested in connection with the death of a County Down man have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Dessie Mee, 45, died in hospital after an incident at an apartment on Regent Street in Newtownards on Tuesday night.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Dessie Mee would found outside an apartment in Newtownards on Tuesday night

Police said he left the flat by an upstairs window but they did not know whether or not he had been pushed.

One of the men and the woman have been reported to prosecutors for class B drug possession.