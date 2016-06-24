EU referendum: How Northern Ireland constituencies voted
- 24 June 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Northern Ireland has voted to remain in the EU Referendum by a majority of 56% to 44%, but the UK as a whole has voted to leave by a narrow margin.
Here is the break-down of votes from the 18 Northern Ireland constituencies.