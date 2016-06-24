Image caption The counting will take place overnight at eight different centres across Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland is on course to vote for Remain in the EU Referendum but the BBC forecasts that the UK will vote to Leave.

Foyle was the first local constituency to confirm a result, with 78.3% voting to Remain in the European Union.

West Tyrone, Belfast West, Belfast North, Belfast South, East Londonderry and North Down have voted to Remain.

North Antrim, Lagan Valley, Strangford, Upper Bann, South Antrim, East Antrim and Belfast East have voted to Leave.

Image caption The scene at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast on Thursday night

Voting began at 07:00 BST and ended at 22:00.

The outcome of the Northern Ireland poll will be announced at the Titanic centre in Belfast. It is expected to be declared at about 04:30 BST.

The ballot paper asked voters: "Should the United Kingdom remain a member of the European Union or leave the European Union?"

Electoral staff in Northern Ireland are spread across eight different count centres and have the task of counting the votes in more than 1,300 ballot boxes.

Image caption Voters were out early in Northern Ireland at the polling stations

There were 619 polling stations across Northern Ireland and more than 1.25m people were registered to vote.

Declarations for parliamentary constituencies will be made throughout the night, with the final Northern Ireland and UK-wide result due by breakfast time on Friday.

The official declaration will be made at Manchester Town Hall.

Image caption One of the count teams at the Foyle Arena in Londonderry

There will be comprehensive coverage online, with live updates throughout polling day and overnight, as well as up-to-the minute results.

And from 06:00 BST on Friday, BBC News NI will have a live page dedicated to the outcome and reaction.

Image caption There were more than 600 polling stations across Northern Ireland

BBC One, the BBC News Channel and BBC Parliament are broadcasting a results show hosted by David Dimbleby alongside BBC experts and special guests.

Coverage continues throughout the night and Sophie Raworth, Andrew Neil and Victoria Derbyshire pick up the coverage on Friday morning.