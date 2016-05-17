Image caption Leave.eu's Brian Monteith denied there was uncertainty over Northern Ireland's trade deals with the Republic of Ireland in the event of a vote for the UK to leave the EU

A group supporting a leave vote in the EU referendum has said it overstated Northern Ireland's contribution to the EU budget in a report it published.

Leave.eu had said on Tuesday that Northern Ireland's share of the UK's contribution in 2014 was about £500m.

It added that when receipt of £433m in agricultural subsidies and structural funds was considered it meant the region was a net contributor of £67m.

But the group later admitted that its figure was incorrect.

Recipient

Leave.eu said it had not deducted the necessary proportion of the UK's rebate - a refund on part of its contribution to the EU budget - from the £500m.

In 2014 the UK's gross contribution was £18.8bn but the rebate reduced the amount paid to £14.4bn.

Northern Ireland's proportion of the £14.4bn would have been about £375m, making Northern Ireland a net recipient of £58m.

A referendum on the UK's membership of the EU will take place on 23 June.

The Leave.eu report also claims that leaving the EU would allow the Northern Ireland Executive to pay more grants to farmers and businesses.