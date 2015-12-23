Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The latest weather forecast for Northern Ireland

Storm Eva hit Northern Ireland on Wednesday night, bringing strong winds of 85 miles per hour and heavy, persistent rain.

However, it did not bring as much disruption as predicted. The storm was not expected to be as severe as Storm Desmond, which brought gales and heavy rain on 5 and 6 December.

A number of trees were toppled - including a Christmas tree in Banbrige - but no major roads were blocked on Thursday morning.

Storm Eva mostly affected western counties, bringing some severe winds to coastal areas.

Image caption Storm Eva causes a Christmas tree to topple in Banbrige

In the Republic of Ireland, Met Éireann issued a number of weather warnings on Wednesday.

The Republic's electricity provider, ESB Networks, said that around 6,000 customers were left without power as a result of the storm.