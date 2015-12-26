Northern Ireland year in pictures - January to March 2015
A selection of the best news photographs in Northern Ireland from January to March 2015.
A silent vigil was held outside Belfast City Hall for the victims of the Paris attacks. Gunmen shot dead 12 people at an office of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in an apparent militant Islamist attack on 7 January.
Sinn Féin MLA Mitchell McLaughlin was elected as Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly after the DUP's Willie Hay retired in October 2014.
The cold weather returned to the Glenshane Pass in County Londonderry leaving these sheep shivering.
The stormy weather also brought strong winds, which toppled this tree on the Station Road in Greenisland.
A pensions dispute between NI Water and its employees left a number of homes and businesses without water. The dispute was suspended a week later after a new deal was recommended by unions.
January also saw the first heavy snowfall of the year, with the Met Office issuing an amber weather warning for snow.
A six-foot sculpture statue of a Celtic sea god, Manannán Mac Lir, was taken from Binevenagh Mountain near Limavady in County Londonderry. It was found by ramblers almost a month later
The cold spell forced many schools to close and caused disruption in parts of Northern Ireland, some of which were covered in a blanket of snow.
Some ambulance workers and other NHS staff went on strike for 24 hours despite a proposed pay deal drawn up after talks between unions and the government. Contingency arrangements were put in place for the duration of the strike.
A homeless shelter appeared on Victoria Street in Belfast. The wooden box, which was left as a place for homeless people to sleep in, was taken away by Belfast City Council. It was removed following concerns about the health and safety of people and because it did not have planning permission.
Public services in Northern Ireland took part in industrial action. The strike, which was over budget cuts and job losses, affected education, public transport and administration.
The 'Teenage dreams so hard to beat' mural on the flyover at the end of the Newtownards Road in east Belfast returned after it was removed by the Department of Social Development in 2013.
People across Northern Ireland had the chance to witness a solar eclipse, with clouds eventually thinning to give a clearer view.
A great swathe of the earth's surface was plunged into darkness as the moon came between earth and the sun.
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Downpatrick, County Down, to celebrate St Patricks Day. It was the largest parade in Northern Ireland to celebrate the patron saint of Ireland