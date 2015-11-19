Image caption Mr Bell, 78, faces a charge of soliciting others to murder Jean McConville

Lawyers for a republican charged over the killing of Disappeared victim Jean McConville are to mount a legal bid to have the case thrown out.

Ivor Bell's defence team confirmed they will be seeking a hearing to examine the evidence amid claims he has no case to answer.

Mr Bell, 78, denies a charge of soliciting to murder.

It is alleged that he encouraged or persuaded others to kill Mrs McConville.

The Belfast mother-of-10, one of the Disappeared, was abducted by the IRA from her Divis Flats home in west Belfast in 1972 after being wrongly accused of being an informer.

Following her abduction she was shot dead and then secretly buried. Her body was discovered on a County Louth beach in 2003.

Mr Bell, from Ramoan Gardens in the Andersonstown area of west Belfast, was arrested and charged in March last year.

The case against him centres on an interview he allegedly gave to US researchers from Boston College who interviewed several former paramilitaries about their roles in the Northern Ireland conflict.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Widowed mother of 10 Jean McConville was abducted and murdered by the IRA in 1972

Although transcripts were not to be published until after the deaths of those who took part, a US court ordered the tapes should be handed over to PSNI detectives investigating Mrs McConville's killing.

It is alleged that Mr Bell is one of the Boston interviewees, given the title Z, who spoke about the circumstances surrounding the decision to abduct her.

A voice analyst has been enlisted as part of the case.

The accused - who is currently on bail - denies any role in events surrounding the murder, claiming he was not even in the city at the time.

He attended Belfast Magistrates' Court on Thursday for a preliminary enquiry hearing to establish if he should be returned for trial.

But a defence solicitor contended that his client did not have a case to answer.

The solicitor confirmed that Mr Bell will be seeking an alternative preliminary enquiry to decide if he should be committed to the Crown Court.

Under that process witnesses can be called and cross-examined in a bid to test the strength of the evidence.

The case has been adjourned for a further four weeks.