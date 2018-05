The following roads are closed or blocked due to damage caused by Storm Eleanor on Thursday 4 January.

Eastern Area

Newforge Lane, Belfast

Glenmachan Road, Belfast

Hopefield Avenue, Belfast

Peartree Hill, Dundonald

Glenavy Road, Lisburn

Mullaghglass Road, Lisburn

Moneybroom Road, Lisburn

Tullnacross Road, Lisburn

Monlough Road, Ballynahinch

Stoney Road, Dundonald

Banbridge Road, Dromara

Southern Area

Blackskull Road, Dromore

Carrickovaddy Road, Jerretspass

Clonvaraghan Road, Castlewellan

Ballycreely Road, Comber

Belfast Road, Magherlin

Carbet Road / Drumnagoon Road, Craigavon

Annesborough Road, Lurgan

Derrykeeran Road, Portadown

Kinnegoe Embankment, Lurgan

Information: Trafficwatch NI