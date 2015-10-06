The CBI has called for the Stormont political parties to "speak with one voice" for Northern Ireland to remain within a reformed European Union.

The business organisation made the statement in its "manifesto" for the assembly elections which are due to be held in May next year.

The UK is set to have a referendum by the end of 2017 on whether or not to remain a member of the EU.

The CBI has also repeated its call for Northern Ireland Executive reforms.

This is along with its appeal for the introduction of a devolved rate of corporation tax.

In all, the organisation has laid out 12 economic priorities.

CBI Northern Ireland Chair Colin Walsh said that, in the long run, the private sector "needs to grow very substantially, maybe even to double in size" for the economy to be considered successful.

He said the first step towards this had to be a reformed executive with new mechanisms to end the series of "standoffs, logjams and showdowns."