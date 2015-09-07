Image caption Sir Declan Morgan made his comments during a speech to mark the opening of the new legal year

Political instability is having an impact on dealing with the legacy of Northern Ireland's past, the Lord Chief Justice has said.

Sir Declan Morgan said it is having a particular impact on victims' families.

In a speech to mark the opening of the new legal year, he said the issue will require "clear political commitment, both locally and at Westminster".

Sir Declan added that "significant additional resources" will be needed to deal with the legacy of the Troubles.

'Challenges'

"While I am keen to provide leadership in respect of legacy cases, there remain many factors outside my control which need to be resolved for us to have confidence that these cases can move forward within a reasonable timeframe," he said.

"It would be wrong of me to underestimate the challenges that those matters pose.

"I would today like to assure the families, however, that we in the judiciary stand ready to play our part, in order to ensure that justice is both done and is seen to be done."

Sir Declan made his speech to an audience of senior legal figures in the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast.

He also said he would engage with victims' families as openly and transparently as possible when he assumes the presidency of the coroners' courts.