Rimantis Tamosiunas: Newry death is investigated by police
Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Newry, County Down.
The body of Rimantis Tamosiunas, 56, was found inside a house on Catherine Street at about 20:00 GMT on Saturday. He was originally from Lithuania.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Monday to determine the cause of death.
Police said they were keen to trace the movements of Mr Tamosiunas in the hours leading up to his death.
They have appealed for information.