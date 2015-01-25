Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The body of the 56-year-old man was found inside a house in Catherine Street in Newry.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Newry, County Down.

The body of Rimantis Tamosiunas, 56, was found inside a house on Catherine Street at about 20:00 GMT on Saturday. He was originally from Lithuania.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Monday to determine the cause of death.

Police said they were keen to trace the movements of Mr Tamosiunas in the hours leading up to his death.

They have appealed for information.