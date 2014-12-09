Image caption Sandbags placed by eateries in Portrush in preparation for large waves and 80mph winds which could affect the north coast on Wednesday

.Emergency crews from Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) are on standby ahead of severe weather.

Wind gusts of up to 65mph are predicted later and the Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for Wednesday.

Large waves will affect the north coast and winds could reach 80mph in the same areas.

NIE has warned of a possibility of damage to the electricity network and has initiated an escalation plan.

Emergency crews, engineers and call handlers on standby.

The electricity service has said exposed northern locations are especially vulnerable.

In the Republic of Ireland, Met Éireann has issued an orange wind warning for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Clare.

Southerly winds will reach speeds of 45 to 65 km/hr with gusts of 70 to 100 km/hr on Tuesday evening.

Very high waves on Tuesday night will bring a risk of coastal flooding on Wednesday.

In Northern Ireland, NIE customers are advised if they do lose electricity supplies they should contact the NIE Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643 or report the fault online at nie.co.uk.

Customers can also follow NIE on Twitter @NIElectricity for regular updates.