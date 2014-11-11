Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Lord Mayor of Belfast Nichola Mallon led the commemoration at Belfast City Hall

Ceremonies have been held across Northern Ireland to commemorate the anniversary of the end of World War One.

The traditional two-minute silence at 11:00 GMT marked the time when hostilities ended in 1918.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the start of World War One and 70 years since the D-Day landings.

Lord Mayor of Belfast Nichola Mallon led the commemoration at Belfast City Hall.

Image caption A commemoration was held at Campbell College in Belfast

Pupils at Campbell College in east Belfast marked Armistice Day with a special ceremony. More than 500 of its pupils enlisted and fought in Belgium and France, but 126 of them never returned.

In Londonderry, a crowd gathered at the cenotaph to observe the two-minute silence.

Since last year's Armistice Day, another seven members of the British armed forces have died in service - including five who died in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan in April.

Image caption Armistice Day was marked at the cenotaph in Londonderry

Armistice Day has been marked on 11 November every year since 1919 - a year after the Allied forces signed an agreement with the Germans that would end WW1.

After the Second World War, commemorations were adapted to honour the fallen of both conflicts, and Remembrance Sunday was established to replace Armistice Day.

From 1995, the British Legion campaigned successfully to restore the two-minute silence to 11 November as well as Remembrance Sunday.