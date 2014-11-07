Image copyright Roy Barkley Image caption The road between Castlederg and Ederney was affected by flooding on Thursday

Motorists have been advised to take extra care after roads were flooded in parts of Northern Ireland.

Many areas experienced heavy rain on Thursday. An amber weather warning that was in place has now ended.

However, the Roads Service said flooding or standing water was still causing problems in some places.

Areas affected include Newcastle in County Down, Cookstown and Omagh in County Tyrone and Limavady in County Londonderry.

Anyone affected is asked to contact the flooding incident line on 0300 2000 100, and details of road closures are available on the Roads Service's Trafficwatch NI website.