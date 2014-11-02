Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Brendan Megraw, who was abducted from his Belfast home in 1978

Relatives of IRA victims have attended an annual silent walk for the Disappeared at Stormont in Belfast.

Among those in attendance at the walk were the brothers of Brendan Megraw, who was murdered and secretly buried by the IRA in 1978.

The family are awaiting DNA confirmation that remains found in County Meath last month by a search team, are those of the missing Belfast man.

They made an appeal for information.

Brendan's brother, Kieran Megraw, said other victims still required help to find their loved ones.

"The family have been hoping and praying for so many years that Brendan would be recovered from the desolate place he was hidden all those years ago so that he can be buried alongside his mother and father in the family grave where he should rest," he added.

"We are truly grateful for the dedication of the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains (ICLVR) who have made this possible and also to whoever came forward with more accurate information.

System

"The system in place to find the Disappeared works and there are other families with us today who need the same help from those who have information.

"We appeal for anyone with information to come forward".

At the event, a black wreath containing white lilies representing those who have yet to be found was carried by Dympna Kerr, the sister of Columba McVeigh from Donaghmore, County Tyrone,

Mr McVeigh was abducted, murdered and secretly buried by the IRA in 1975.

Also in attendance at the silent walk, was Jon Hill of the ICLVR, who led the investigation at Oristown, County Meath, last month, to try and recover the remains of Brendan Megraw.

WAVE Trauma Centre chief executive Sandra Peake said the silent walk provided "a source of comfort through the mutual support and solidarity of all the families".

"We all hope that information will come forward that will end the suffering of those who still wait for their loved ones to be returned," she said.