London-based artist, Mairéad McClean, has won a £20,000 prize at the Mac gallery in Belfast.

Ms McClean, originally from Northern Ireland, is the winner of the Mac International.

Her work for Mac International, 'No More' incorporates images and sounds from the 1970s, which are re-heard and re-viewed through computer generated tele-visual transmission signals.

Mac International is one of the biggest contemporary arts prizes in Ireland.

Organisers hope it will become a biennial event.

All the shortlisted works, including sculpture, painting, film, and photography, will be on show, free to the public, until 18 January.

The judging panel included Judith Nesbitt, head of national and international partnerships, TATE London and Francesco Bonami, artistic director of Fondazione Sandretto Re Rebaudengo, Turin.

Speaking about Ms McClean's work, Hugh Mulholland, curator at the MAC, and the third judge, said: "From the first moment the judges saw the work during the adjudication stage we were enthralled.

"The 13 minute long piece while located in the politics of Northern Ireland could be viewed and understood right across the world. The underlying themes of containment and expression of freedom could apply to anywhere."

Over 1,000 artists from around the world submitted applications to be shortlisted.