Image copyright PAcemaker press Image caption Coastal areas can expect to be hit by strong winds

A yellow wind warning has been issued for parts of Northern Ireland on Sunday by the Met Office.

The blustery conditions across Counties Antrim, Down and Londonderry are expected to continue into Monday morning, bringing some large waves to coastal areas.

Weird weather These winds are unusually strong for the middle of August and are more typical of an autumn day, with gusts to over 50mph likely especially along parts of the north coast. The strength of the wind combined with large waves may bring some waves crashing onshore at times -and as many people are still holidaying at this time of year - this is something that could be dangerous so do take care if you are travelling at any point.

Motorists have been warned to "exercise caution" when travelling.

P&O ferries has cancelled all of its express sailings between Larne and Troon because of the high winds.

Passengers booked to sail on Sunday should contact the company before travelling to Cairnryan Port.

All sailings between Ballycastle and Rathlin have also been cancelled as gusts of up to 50mph are expected around the coasts and hills.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "The public should be aware of possible minor disruption, particularly to transport, and of the risks to those engaged in outdoor activities."

Image copyright Evelyn McCullough Image caption Large waves caused by the strong gusts meant some ferries had to cancel their sailings

A yellow weather warning is issued by the Met Office to make the public aware of certain adverse weather conditions, in this case, the risk of disruption to transport and damage to trees caused by strong winds.