Two men have been charged after what police have said was a racial hate crime in north Belfast.

The pair, aged 20 and 21, were arrested after criminal damage was caused to a vehicle outside a house on the Cliftonville Road.

The incident was reported to police at about 03:00 BST on Friday.

Police were given descriptions of those involved and arrested two men a short time later. They have been charged with criminal damage.

The pair will appear in court next month.