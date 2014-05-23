North Belfast attack: Two charged over hate crime
Two men have been charged after what police have said was a racial hate crime in north Belfast.
The pair, aged 20 and 21, were arrested after criminal damage was caused to a vehicle outside a house on the Cliftonville Road.
The incident was reported to police at about 03:00 BST on Friday.
Police were given descriptions of those involved and arrested two men a short time later. They have been charged with criminal damage.
The pair will appear in court next month.