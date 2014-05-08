Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Gerry Adams was questioned over the murder of Jean McConville

Police have still not sent a file on the arrest of Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

Northern Ireland's director of public prosecutions Barra McGrory said he understood it would be "a few weeks" before it would be sent.

Mr Adams was questioned over the 1972 murder of mother of 10 Jean McConville, but was released without charge.

He was arrested last Wednesday and released on Sunday.

Police said a file would be sent to the PPS to see if charges would be brought.

Mr McGrory has excused himself from that decision as Mr Adams was one of his clients when he worked in private legal practice.

He said he had no relationship with Mr Adams' current solicitor.