Image copyright PA Image caption Jean McConville, 37, was abducted, killed and secretly buried by the IRA in 1972

A 56-year-old man arrested by police investigating the murder of Jean McConville has been released pending a report to the PPS.

The Belfast mother of 10 was killed and secretly buried by the IRA in 1972.

The man presented himself at Antrim Police Station and was arrested, but his interview was stopped on medical grounds.

A number of people, including Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams, have recently been arrested over the murder.

Mr Adams was released without charge.

The Sinn Féin leader was detained at Antrim Police Station last Wednesday evening and spent 96 hours in custody before his release.

A file on Mr Adams is being sent to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS), who will decide on what action, if any, will be taken.

Mrs McConville, who was a 37-year-old widow, was among the group of victims known as the Disappeared.

Sixteen people were abducted, murdered and secretly buried by republican paramilitaries during the Troubles.

Her body was found 31 years after her death, by a man walking on a beach in County Louth.