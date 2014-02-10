Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Pat Finucane was shot dead by loyalists in 1989

A candle-lit vigil has been held to mark the 25th anniversary of the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane.

Mr Finucane was shot dead by loyalists in front of his wife and children at his north Belfast home on 12 February 1989.

The vigil was held near the scene of the shooting at Fortwilliam.

The Ulster Freedom Fighters (UFF), a loyalist paramilitary group with links to the Ulster Defence Association (UDA), admitted the murder.

In December 2012, a report by the lawyer, Sir Desmond de Silva, confirmed that agents of the state were involved in the killing and that it should have been prevented.

However, the report concluded there had been "no overarching state conspiracy".