Burmese opposition leader and former political prisoner Aung San Suu Kyi is on a short visit to Northern Ireland.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner was met at Stormont Castle by junior ministers Jonathan Bell of the DUP and Jennifer McCann of Sinn Féin.

She then went on to Parliament Buildings where she was greeted by assembly speaker Willie Hay.

She said she was in Northern Ireland to learn as much as she could about the developing peace process.

Aung San Suu Kyi has become an international symbol of peaceful resistance in the face of oppression.

She has spent most of the last two decades in some form of detention because of her efforts to bring democracy to military-ruled Burma.

On Wednesday, she met Prime Minister David Cameron, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

On arrival in Northern Ireland, she was met at the airport by Northern Ireland Secretary Theresa Villiers.

The main event of her day in Belfast will be when Ms San Suu Kyi meets pupils from Wellington College and Aquinas Grammar School for a question and answer session.

She will also take a short tour of Titanic Belfast.

In June 2012 Aung San Suu Kyi made a visit to Dublin where she was welcomed by U2 singer Bono and given the Freedom of the City.

Aung San Suu Kyi is the daughter of Burma's independence hero, General Aung San.

He was assassinated during the transition period in July 1947, just six months before independence, when Ms Suu Kyi was only two.

She was re-elected to parliament in 2012.