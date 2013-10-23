Hundreds of people have attended a service to remember nine people murdered in the Shankill bomb.
A service to mark the 20th anniversary of the bombing took place in West Kirk Presbyterian Church.
The DUP MP Willie McCrea has raised the anniversary of the bombing at Westminster.
Speaking during Prime Minister's Questions, the South Antrim MP said that "no-one should equate victims with murderers".
In response the prime minister said "no-one should glorify terrorism".
Memorial service
He urged people in Northern Ireland to "come together for a shared future".
During the service shops on the Shankill Road pulled down their shutters as a mark of respect and part of the road has been closed.
Hundreds of people stood outside the church to hear the special memorial service.
Pupils from the Harmony Primary School and the Girls Model laid flowers at a nearby memorial and at the actual bomb site further up the road.
This coincided with the time the bomb went off exactly 20 years ago.
Nine Protestant civilians were killed in the 1993 attack in Belfast, as well as one of the IRA bombers - Thomas Begley.
Among the dead were two children aged seven and 13. The attack took place on a busy Saturday afternoon in October in the heart of one of Belfast's best known loyalist areas.