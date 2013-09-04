Two arrested over Dublin's bin death man
- 4 September 2013
Police in the Republic of Ireland investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered at a Dublin waste plant have arrested two people.
Henryk Piotrowski, 43, originally from Poland, had been sleeping rough.
His remains were found by staff at a refuse plant at Ballymount Road, Dublin, on Friday 23 August.
A man in his 40s and woman in her 30s, were arrested in Dublin city centre on Wednesday and are being held at Crumlin Garda Station.