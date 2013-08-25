Image caption Ken Wilkinson said he received a bullet in the post

A member of the Progressive Unionist Party has said he received a bullet and a sympathy card in the post.

Ken Wilkinson said he opened the package in front of the postman and the bullet fell out.

"I'm not sure who is behind it, but I am a party member that continuously speaks out against drug dealers in our community," he said.

Mr Wilkinson said he was warned by the police last week about a threat to his life.

Just over a year ago, a car was driven up against his home in Antrim and set on fire.

His home was also targeted in a pipe bomb attack in December 2010.

"I will continue to work for the community and continue to speak out against issues affecting the community," he said.

A PUP spokesperson said: "We condemn those responsible for this latest attempt to threaten and intimidate a party member and we will continue to work to improve the lives of those living in local communities."

A police spokesman said: "We do not discuss the security of any individual.

"However, if we receive information that a person's life may be at risk we will inform the relevant persons accordingly. We never ignore anything which may put an individual at risk."