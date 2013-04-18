One hundred and four children in Northern Ireland have been left without a primary school place for September.

The biggest problem is in the south eastern education board area where 50 children are, so far, unplaced.

About 25,000 children in Northern Ireland are due to begin primary one later this year.

The shortfall in places has arisen because the schools that parents applied for have been over-subscribed.

In Belfast, 22 children have not got a primary school place, there are 18 without a place in the southern board area and 10 in the north-eastern board area.

The lowest number is in the western board, where four children have not received a P1 place.

In a statement the South Eastern Board said: "During the coming weeks and months staff will continue to work with the parents and the schools to secure places for the small number of children who have not yet received an offer of a place at a primary school."